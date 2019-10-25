EN
    20:37, 25 October 2019

    Olga Rypakova wins 7th Military World Games

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani athlete Olga Rypakova has pocket a gold medal at the 7th Military World Games, Kazinform reported with the reference to the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    7th Military World Games are taking place in Wuhan of China.

    The athlete became the best in the women's triple jump final of track and field. A jump of 14.19 meters has brought Kazakhstan the gold medal.

    The second place went to the Italian Ottavia Cestonaro - 13.78 m. Third place was engaged by Ana Lucia Jose Tima (Dominican Republic) - 13.54 m.

    Kazakhstan Sport
