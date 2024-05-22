Oligarch Kairat Boranbayev suspected of theft and tax evasion - AFM

Kazakhstani oligarch Kairat Boranbayev, convicted after the January events, is suspected of embezzlement and tax evasion. This was announced by the Deputy Chairman of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Financial Monitoring, Zhenis Elemesov, a correspondent of the Kazinform News Agency reports.

During a break at the Majilis meeting, journalists asked him about any new criminal cases against Kairat Boranbayev.

“As part of the court verdict, he was convicted and brought to criminal responsibility. You know that he was sentenced to imprisonment, and then his imprisonment was replaced with restriction of freedom because he fully compensated for the damage,” said Zhenis Elemesov.

Journalists also asked about new investigations involving Boranbayev. “He is suspected of stealing budget funds and tax evasion,” Elemesov clarified.

On March 17, Kairat Boranbayev was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility on suspicion of embezzling particularly large amounts of funds in the quasi-public sector. He was accused of committing crimes under three articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan: Article 28 Part 5 “Aiding in the commission of a crime,” Article 189 Part 4 Clause 2 “Embezzlement or misappropriation, i.e., theft of someone else's property, on an especially large scale,” and Article 218 Part 3 Clause 3 “Legalization (laundering) of money and/or other property acquired by criminal means, committed by a group on a large scale.”

Kairat Boranbayev, along with his trusted associate Roman Nakhanov and the former deputy chairman of the board of JSC “NC QazaqGaz” Januzak Tayir, were suspected of orchestrating a deal between “AsiaGasChundzha” LLP and QazaqGaz for the supply of commercial gas totaling 2.26 million cubic meters at an inflated cost amounting to 141 billion 681 million 676 thousand tenge.

On March 31, the court sentenced Kairat Boranbayev to 8 years of imprisonment. Later, the criminal cases panel of the Astana city court overturned this verdict. The businessman's case was then considered at the appellate stage. The terms of the agreement to reconsider the case at the appellate stage were discussed. On August 22, the court approved Kairat Boranbayev's appeal regarding the deal with the investigative authorities.