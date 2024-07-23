Olympics: Paris ramps up security for opening ceremony along Seine

Police and soldiers are on alert in Paris ahead of Friday's Olympic opening ceremony, featuring a parade of about 10,000 athletes through the heart of the city aboard boats along a 6-kilometer route on the river Seine, Kyodo reports.

Extra anti-terrorism measures have gone into effect as more than 300,000 people, including world leaders, are expected to watch the ceremony from the riverbanks.

For the first time in Summer Olympics history, the opening ceremony will be held outside a stadium.

The police imposed a security perimeter along the riverbanks on July 18, shutting the area off to anyone without a pass.

Pedestrians without one have been forced to take detours.

A number of fences and checkpoints have been erected to restrict entry, affecting local residents and tourists alike.

Many public transit stations will be closed for certain periods until the end of the Paralympics.

Only four bridges over the Seine will remain open for crossing without a QR-coded Games Pass along the 6-km stretch between the Austerlitz bridge and the Iena bridge.