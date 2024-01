Olympiad: 12/02 program for Kazakhstan athletes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today within the ХХIII Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang Kazakhstan athletes will compete in four kinds of sports.

Alpine skiing

Giant slalom, ladies

Mariya Grogorova

Beginning 7:15* - first try, 10:45 - second try, final

Biathlon

10 km, pursuit, ladies

Galina Vishnevskaya, Darya Klimina

Beginning 16:10 - Final

12,5 km, pursuit, men

Roman Yeremin

Beginning 18:00 - Fnal

Freestyle skiing

Mogul, men

Dmitry Reiherd, Pavel Kolmakov

Beginning 18:00 - Final

Speed skating

1500 m, ladies

Yekaterina Aidova

Beginning 18:30 - Final

Astana time