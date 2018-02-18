EN
    Olympiad 2018: Kazakhstani Igor Zakurdayev 51st in Giant Slalom

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's alpine skier Igor Zakurdayev finished his performance in giant slalom in the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang on Sunday, Kazinform refers to the National Olympics Committee website. 

    After two Runs Igor Zakurdayev finished 51st - he was only 17 second behind the winner.

    Austrian Marcel Hirscher demonstrated the best result after two runs in giant slalom. Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen came in second. French Alexis Pinturault was third.

     

     

    Kazakhstan Sport PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games
