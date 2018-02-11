Olympic Biathlon - Men’s 10 km Sprint: Yeremin of Kazakhstan finishes 43rd

PYEONGCHANG. KAZINFORM Three Kazakh biathletes participated in the Men's 10-kilometer Biathlon event at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

The winner with a result of 23 minutes and 38 seconds was Germany's Arnd Peiffer. Michal Krcmar of the Czech Republic won silver and Italy's Dominik Windisch took bronze.

As to Kazakh biathletes, Roman Yeremin (two misses) took the 43rd place. Vladislav Vitenko (four misses), Vasiliy Podkorytov (one miss), and Maxim Braun (four misses) finished the race outside the top 70.