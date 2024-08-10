Olympic breaking: Kazakh Zakirov storms into ¼ finals

Amir Zakirov, the Kazakh B-Boy, advanced to the 2024 Olympic Games breaking quarterfinals, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

In the first battle, Amir lost to Menno of the Netherlands 0:2 in the B-Boys Round Robin - Group D Battle. He beat Billy 2:0 in the second and won in the third defeating Quake 2:0.

The quarterfinals are set to kick off at 11:00 pm. Astana time.

As reported earlier, Amir Zakirov became the first Kazakh B-Boy to represent his home country at the 2024 Olympic Games breaking competitions.

Zakirov secured his 2024 Paris quota place at the Olympic Qualifier Series Budapest, where he finished second having lost to B-Boy Lee from the Netherlands. Hongten from South Korea took third place.

In total, Amir scored 71 points after the two stages of the qualifying series (in Shanghai he was 15th). In the overall standings, the Kazakh B-Boy took sixth place, which enabled him to secure his Olympic Games berth.

Breaking or break-dancing was added to the 2024 Olympic Games program after its successful debut at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina.