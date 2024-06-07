Olympic champion Alexandr Vinokurov, singer Adam named Kazakhstan's Goodwill Ambassadors

On Thursday, June 6, the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan hosted a ceremony to launch the “Goodwill Ambassadors of Kazakhstan” project, with the participation of Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu, the press service of the MFA reported.

Initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the project aims to foster the dialogue between cultures and peoples, to raise awareness about the country, and to promote its achievements abroad.

In his welcoming speech, Minister Nurtleu emphasised that there is no alternative to Kazakhstan’s multi-vector and constructive foreign policy, conducted in accordance with the UN Charter and international law.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

“In an unprecedented geopolitical environment, public and cultural-humanitarian diplomacy is becoming increasingly in demand. Thanks to your victories and outstanding performances on world stages, arenas, and conferences, our turquoise flag is raised across the globe, and our national anthem resounds with pride,” stated the Foreign Minister.

Public figures of Kazakhstan, who make a tangible contribution to shaping a positive international image of our country, have been invited to participate in the project. Among them are violin virtuoso, conductor, and director of the Alliance of Orchestras of the Asia-Pacific region Marat Bisengaliev; Olympic champion, cyclist Alexandr Vinokurov; artist and anti-nuclear activist Karikbek Kuyukov; pop singer Mirhidai Mirfarukh, known globally by his stage name Adam; Chairman of the Executive Board of the “University Medical Center” Corporate Fund and cardiac surgeon Yuri Pya; political scientist and historical map researcher Mukhit-Ardager Sydyknazarov; chief conductor of the "Otyrar Sazy" State Academic Folklore and Ethnographic Orchestra named after N.Tlendiyev, Dinara Tlendiyeva; and powerlifting world record holder and Guinness Book record holder Sergey Tsyrulnikov.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Alexandr Vinokurov, in his speech, noted that on the eve of the Paris Olympics, receiving the status of Goodwill Ambassador, which he shares with all members of the Astana Qazaqstan Team, lifts their spirits and strengthens their resolve and faith in victory.

Dinara Tlendiyeva also expressed her gratitude for the trust and emphasised the significant importance of how positively the Kazakh culture is perceived by international audiences.

The introduction of Goodwill Ambassadors project in Kazakhstan, involving compatriots who have achieved success in arts, sports, science, medicine, and other fields, is intended to strengthen the country’s authority and expand cultural and humanitarian communications, serving as conduits of peace, friendship, and international solidarity.