Olympic champion Balandin fails to strike gold at Asian Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh swimmer Dmitriy Balandin, a 2016 Summer Olympics champion, won a bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games underway in Indonesia, SPORTINFORM reports.

Competing in the 100-meter breaststroke event, Balandin finished in 59.39. He lost to Japan's Yasuhiro Koseki (58.86) and China's Zibei Yan (59.31).

For the national team of Kazakhstan, it has been the 18th medal at the Asian Games. Winning 1 gold, 5 silver, and 12 bronze medals, Kazakhstan is 12th in the medal table.