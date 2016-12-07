EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:18, 07 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Olympic champion Denis Ten records new song

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani figure skater and Sochi 2014 bronze medalist Denis Ten has released fragments of his new song on social media.

    "I'm surprised that my Saturday humming got such an attention on the Internet and received media coverage. I have changed an arrangement of a track in between training sessions", Ten wrote on his Instagram page. He also added the link to the teaser in his profile description.

    This is not the first attempt of the athlete to try himself in a different role. Ten has published fragments from songs he composed before.

    Удивлён, что субботнее напевание привлекло внимание в сети и достигло медиа освещения. Между тренировками пере-аранжировал трек. Тизер можно послушать в SoundCloud (ссылка в профиле).

    Видео опубликовано Denis Ten (@tenis_den) Дек 6 2016 в 9:49 PST

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Figure skating News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!