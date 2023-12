ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Olympic champion, American skier Lindsey Vonn broke her ankle while training in New Zealand, Kazinform refers to Vesti.kz citing R-Sport agency.

"Unfortunately I crashed today and have a small fracture in my ankle. Headed home now but will keep u posted," Vonn informed via Twitter.

L. Vonn won crystal globes for the downhill and super-G last season.