Olympic champion Vassiliy Levit grants wish of seriously-ill boy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Silver medalist of the 2016 Rio Olympics boxer Vassiliy Levit met one of his little fans in Astana and granted his wish, Kazinform has learnt from club_dobryakov-astany Instagram account.

The 10-year-old Alinabi is seriously ill and undergoes treatment at the oncological center in Astana. His dream to meet the Olympic champion came true this week.



"One of the volunteers of club_dobryakov-astany told Vassiliy Levit about the boy's dream and the boxer met with Alinabi," the Instagram post reads.

Levit signed boxing gloves for Alinabi and promised to give him a New Year's present later.



"The boy was extremely happy. This is a true miracle," the volunteers of the club said.