Olympic Champion Vinokurov, Mayor Dzhaksybekov partake in ‘Astana-Duathlon 2015’ (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana for the first time has held a competition "Astana-Duathlon 2015" dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The event was attended by about 300 people including Mayor of the capital Adilbek Dzhaksybekov and Olympic champion Alexander Vinokourov. Participants passed the 15-kilometer distance on bikes and run 5 kilometers of half-marathon race. The total length of the path is timed to the anniversary date. Yuri Scherbinin, born in 1996, has overcome the distance in 40 minutes 10 seconds. He became the winner of the event. He was awarded the grand prize - 1-year membership at a fitness club and a bicycle with titanium disks. It should be noted that such competitions are held regularly in major cities around the world gaining great popularity. It is expected that "Astana-Duathlon 2015" contributes to the development of sport and physical education, as well as promote healthy lifestyle.