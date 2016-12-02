Olympic champions invite Almaty residents to attend Confederation Cup of Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A promo campaign in support of the Combat and Strengthen Sport Confederation Cup of Kazakhstan was held at one of the shopping centers in Almaty city today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Gold medalist of the Rio Olympics Daniyar Yeleussinov, silver medalist of the Rio Olympics Vassiliy Levit, bronze medalist of the Rio Olympics Dariga Shakimova and taekwondo practitioner Arman Chilmanov joined the campaign. They invited residents and guests of Almaty city to attend the tournament, the semifinals and the finals on December 3-4 at the Baluan Sholak Palace of Sport.







The prize fund of the upcoming tournament totals 125 million tenge. Judo, boxing, taekwondo, Free-Style and Greco-Roman wrestling teams from all regions of Kazakhstan as well as Astana and Almaty cities will vie for the prize.







"Of course, I will root for our team. I invite everybody to come and cheer on for their favorite team in their favorite sport. It's Kazakhstan and I'm confident that every citizen is familiar with certain combat or strength sports," said Vassiliy Levit.



Semifinal and final bouts will take place on December 3-4 starting from 12:00 p.m.



