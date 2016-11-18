EN
    12:42, 18 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Olympic champions join charity campaign for little Kazakhstanis

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Well-known Kazakhstani athletes, namely gold medalist of the Rio Olympics Daniyar Yeleussinov, silver medalist of the Rio Olympics Vassiliy Levit, two-time Olympic bronze medalist Ivan Dychko and bronze medalist of the Rio Olympics Dariga Shakimova took part in a charity campaign in Astana this week.

    They took a group of orphans to a movie theater in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Later the Olympic boxing champions will visit the SOS Children's Village where they will also spend time with kids.

    The boxers will hold a master class for students of the Munaitpasov Republican specialized boarding school of Olympic reserve in the evening.

    Popular Kazakhstani viners will follow the athletes around Astana and make a video report about the charity campaign.

    "We came here from Almaty to make a video about today's charity event," said viner Nazim Missanov of Jokeasses project, adding that they cooperate with the Ayala Charity Foundation.

     

