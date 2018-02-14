Olympic Channel makes film about Denis Ten

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Olympic Channel has released a documentary about Kazakh figure skater Denis Ten, a bronze medalist of the Sochi Olympic Games, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As Denis Ten wrote on Instagram, the film was released as part of Game Breakers multi-series project. The first 10-minute episode tells about the life of the figure skater and how he managed to put Kazakhstan on the map of figure skating.

"When I stepped onto the ice for the first time there didn't think of going into figure skating. We had no indoor rinks, we only had ice outside. We had no places to buy skates. I did not have professional equipment until I was, I think, nine. I started skating when I was five, and my parents asked me what I like more figure skating or music. I said right away that it was figure skating. It was just something that I enjoyed so much and I loved with all my heart," the athlete says.

"When I was nine years old, my mom found a competition in Siberia. Somehow, I went there and won the competition. No one knew me, of course. No one knew that there is figure skating in Kazakhstan. That was the first time that I realized that figure skating is now my job, figure skating is now me," says Denis.



As he said, the participation in the Winter Olympic Games in the Republic of Korea is of paramount importance for him. "My great-grandfather was a General. He fought for Korean Independence. What would he think of me? Would he be proud enough when he would see my accomplishments? This will be my opportunity to perform for him as his grandchild. That's why the Games will be so special to me. In PyeongChang 2018, I brought a special program to Korea," he says.