Olympic Day marked in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana marked the Olympic Day by organizing a race in the capital city's park dedicated to the healthy lifestyle, the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan informs.

Minister of Culture and Sport A. MUkhamediuly, deputies of the Parliament, Olympic champions and world champions took part in the race. The organizers of the event are the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan.

Arystanbek Mukhamediuly noted in his speech a special role of sport in healthy lifestyle and building of the modern successful state.

"Sport is a great power that elevates the image of the state and spirit of people. Only healthy nation ca be competitive now in this rapidly developing world," the minister said opening the race.