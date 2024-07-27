Olympic flame ignites in Paris with unique ceremony

The opening ceremony of the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games was held in the French capital, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Live broadcast is conducted by Silk Way TV channel that became one of five channels in Kazakhstan that received the rights to broadcast the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris.

More than 10,000 athletes from around the world paraded down the Seine River. The final part of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games, took place on the Trocadero overlooking the Eiffel Tower.

Speeches were made by French President Emmanuel Macron, Tony Estanguet, President of the French Organizing Committee, and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach.

French soccer player Zinedine Zidane, Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal, American former tennis player Serena Williams, Romanian gymnast Nadia Comăneci, French tennis player Amelie Mauresmo, French cyclist Charles Coste, the oldest living French Olympic medalist, and many others took part in carrying Olympic Torch.

Marie-Jo Pérec and Teddy Riner took the torch at the end of the parade to light the cauldron.





