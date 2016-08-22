Olympic Games-2020 will be organized at highest level possible - Shinzo Abe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe promised that the government of Japan would exert every effort to organize the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020 at the highest level possible, he told it at the meeting with the Japanese Olympic team in Rio de Janeiro, TASS reports.

"We will do our best to create the best conditions for holding the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo in 2020. I hope that all the people of the world will like the Games in Tokyo," Kyodo news agency cites the Japanese Prime Minister.

Abe also thanked Japanese athletes for their participation in the Olympiad in Rio. "When you come back to Japan I want you to tell the people in Japan about your experience and feelings you had here. We will move together to the Games in Tokyo," the Prime Minister of Japan added.

In Rio, the Japanese Prime Minister also held a meeting with President of the IOC Thomas Bach, where the parties agreed to coordinate the issues regarding organization of the Olympic Games-2020 in Tokyo and fighting the doping situation.

The 32nd Summer Olympic Games will be held in Tokyo in 2020.