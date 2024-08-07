08:10, 07 August 2024 | GMT +6
Olympic Games 2024: Kazakhstan’s Norah Jeruto finishes 9th in 3000m steeplechase
Kazakhstan’s Norah Jeruto finished 9th in the women’s 3000m steeplechase race at the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, Kazinform News Agency learnt from Olympic.kz.
Norah Jeruto won gold in the 3000 m steeplechase at the 2022 World Championships to become the first athlete representing Kazakhstan to win a title at the World Athletics Championships.
As earlier reported, Norah advanced to the Olympic Games final.