The concert part of the show is started by the French band Phoenix. Then Belgian singer Angèle joined Phoenix, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Photo credit: screenshot from video

Cambodian rapper VannDa, Ezra Koenig and others performed at the closing ceremony. AIR performed "Playground Love".

