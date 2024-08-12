Olympic Games closing ceremony: light show begins

A light show takes place during the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Photo credit: screenshot from video

A figure in a gold outfit descends into Stade de France. This is the Golden Voyager. The torchbearer prepared to pass the national flag of Greece to The Golden Voyager.

Photo credit: screenshot from video

The show takes the spectators to a journey into both the future and the past.

Photo credit: screenshot from video

Photo credit: screenshot from video

The show was created by theater director Thomas Jolly and his team who did the opening ceremony.