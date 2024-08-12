01:58, 12 August 2024 | GMT +6
Olympic Games closing ceremony: light show begins
A light show takes place during the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports.
A figure in a gold outfit descends into Stade de France. This is the Golden Voyager. The torchbearer prepared to pass the national flag of Greece to The Golden Voyager.
The show takes the spectators to a journey into both the future and the past.
The show was created by theater director Thomas Jolly and his team who did the opening ceremony.