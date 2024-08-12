Olympic Games closing ceremony: traditional parade of flag bearers begins

A traditional parade of flag bearers began as part of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games closing ceremony in Paris, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Photo credit: screenshot from video

Photo credit: screenshot from video

Photo credit: screenshot from video

Elzhana Taniyeva and Batyrkhan Toleugali are the Team Kazakhstan flag bearers at the Olympic Games closing ceremony.

Photo credit: screenshot from video

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan won seven medals including one gold, three silver and three bronze medals to hold the 43rd place in the overall medal standings.