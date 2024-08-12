00:41, 12 August 2024 | GMT +6
Olympic Games closing ceremony: traditional parade of flag bearers begins
A traditional parade of flag bearers began as part of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games closing ceremony in Paris, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Elzhana Taniyeva and Batyrkhan Toleugali are the Team Kazakhstan flag bearers at the Olympic Games closing ceremony.
As earlier reported, Kazakhstan won seven medals including one gold, three silver and three bronze medals to hold the 43rd place in the overall medal standings.