EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    00:41, 12 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Olympic Games closing ceremony: traditional parade of flag bearers begins

    Olympic Games
    Photo credit: screenshot from video

    A traditional parade of flag bearers began as part of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games closing ceremony in Paris, Kazinform News Agency reports.

     

    Olympic Games
    Photo credit: screenshot from video
    Olympic Games
    Photo credit: screenshot from video
    Olympic Games
    Photo credit: screenshot from video

    Elzhana Taniyeva and Batyrkhan Toleugali are the Team Kazakhstan flag bearers at the Olympic Games closing ceremony.

    Olympic Games
    Photo credit: screenshot from video

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan won seven medals including one gold, three silver and three bronze medals to hold the 43rd place in the overall medal standings.

     

    Tags:
    2024 Olympic Games
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    x