    21:35, 10 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Olympic medalist urges Kazakhstanis to support President

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Bronze medalist of the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games Igor Son urges Kazakhstanis to support the President during challenging times, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Kazakhstani weightlifter Igor Son called on residents of Taldykorgan city to respect the state of emergency in place and do not fall for provocations.

    He told Kazinform correspondent that the wave of looting and vandalism that swept his city during the mass riots was frightening.

    He urged everyone who wants to see peace in Kazakhstan to support the President and unite behind him.

    Earlier the Kazakhstan Students Alliance called on Kazakhstanis to observe the state of emergency declared in the country.


    Kazakhstan Sport President of Kazakhstan 2022 state of emergency
