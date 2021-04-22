EN
    09:09, 22 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Olympic motto may be altered, IOC President says

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Olympic motto «Faster - Higher - Stronger» may be altered in three months, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach said at a press conference.

    The motto was approved by the first Olympic Congress in 1894, TASS reports.

    «I made the proposal to add to the Olympic motto of <…> ‘Faster - Higher - Stronger’ [the word] ‘Together.’ And we discussed this idea today at the Executive Board. <…> We will now turn again to the IOC members asking for their comments and then, depending on the outcome of this consultation, may come with proposal for a change of the Olympic Charter at the IOC session in Tokyo <…> three months from now,» he said.


