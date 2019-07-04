Olympic organizers to announce second 2020 ticket lottery for August

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Organizers of the 2020 Olympics are set to announce a second ticket lottery for August, sources said Thursday, after millions of people were left disappointed when they missed out in the first.

Paralympic tickets will be available starting Aug. 22, while organizers have decided to forgo plans to offer unsold tickets in fall on a first-come, first-served basis, choosing instead to hold another lottery due to concerns about a repeat of the heavy website traffic experienced at every stage so far, Kyodo reports.



Second-round lottery tickets will mainly be for qualifiers and first-round events, with organizers yet to decide on the sports and disciplines to be included.



Despite organizers' best efforts, those who apply for tickets are again likely to experience website connection problems as they did at the beginning and end of the first application period which ran from the morning of May 9 to noon of May 29.



More than 7.5 million people entered the lottery in hopes of being allocated first-phase tickets, reserved exclusively for residents of Japan, and the ticketing site saw 24.25 million total visits over the period.



Millions checked their accounts on June 20, the day the results were announced, to find their bid was unsuccessful. Despite there being a finite number of tickets available, organizers have been discussing ways to satisfy those who were awarded none, did not get the ones they desired, or want to buy more.



The number of fan IDs registered in the system comes close to the total number of tickets available, which Tokyo 2020 organizers have said is approximately 7.8 million.



After the spring of 2020, remaining tickets will be sold at booths across Tokyo.