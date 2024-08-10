EN
    11:36, 10 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Olympic silver medalist Demeu Zhadrayev arrives in Almaty

    Demeu Zhadrayev
    Photo credit: Almaty region akimat

    Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestler Demeu Zhadrayev who won a silver medal at the Olympic Games in Paris returned home, Kazinform News Agency reports.

     

    Zhadrayev
    Photo credit: Almaty region akimat

    Family members, his friends and fans, journalists, representatives of the akimat of the Almaty region akimat and central army sports club of the Kazakh Defense Ministry met him at the airport.

    Zhadrayev
    Photo credit: Almaty region akimat

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan’s Greco-Roman wrestler Demeu Zhadrayev won the 2024 Paris Olympics silver in the men’s 77kg.

    Zhadrayev
    Photo credit: Almaty region akimat

    In the final fight, Zhadrayev lost to Japanese fighter Nao Kusaka 2:5.

    In the semifinal, Demeu Zhadrayev defeated Sanan Suleymanov from Azerbaijan with a score of 6:1.

    Zhadrayev
    Photo credit: Almaty region akimat

    Demeu thanked all his fans for their support and enthusiasm at the airport.

     

     

    2024 Olympic Games Kazakhstan Wrestling Sport
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
