Olympic silver medalist Demeu Zhadrayev arrives in Almaty

Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestler Demeu Zhadrayev who won a silver medal at the Olympic Games in Paris returned home, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Photo credit: Almaty region akimat

Family members, his friends and fans, journalists, representatives of the akimat of the Almaty region akimat and central army sports club of the Kazakh Defense Ministry met him at the airport.

Photo credit: Almaty region akimat

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan’s Greco-Roman wrestler Demeu Zhadrayev won the 2024 Paris Olympics silver in the men’s 77kg.

Photo credit: Almaty region akimat

In the final fight, Zhadrayev lost to Japanese fighter Nao Kusaka 2:5.

In the semifinal, Demeu Zhadrayev defeated Sanan Suleymanov from Azerbaijan with a score of 6:1.

Photo credit: Almaty region akimat

Demeu thanked all his fans for their support and enthusiasm at the airport.