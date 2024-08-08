Olympic successes of Central Asia: Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in the Olympic race

In the ongoing Olympic Games, Central Asian athletes have been making notable progress, contributing significantly to their respective countries' medal counts. Kazinform News Agency correspondent compiled a comprehensive overview of their accomplishments thus far.

Out of the Central Asian region, Kazakhstan has achieved a notable position in the medal table, currently holding the 28th spot. 7 medals have been won by Kazakh athletes in all: 1 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze. The boxing team has had a successful performance, securing a silver and a bronze medal. Kazakhstan has had great success in judo, securing a gold and a bronze medal. In addition, athletes in wrestling and artistic gymnastics have each brought home silver medals, and bronze was obtained in shooting. Jamaica is ranked just behind Kazakhstan, holding the 29th position with a total of 5 medals.



Uzbekistan currently holds the 43rd spot in the medal standings, with a total of 3 medals in their name— 1 gold and 2 bronze. Uzbekistan succeeded in earning all of their medals in the sport of judo. Iran shares the 43rd place with Uzbekistan, while the Czech Republic, Guatemala, and Norway closely follow in the 45th position.



Kyrgyzstan has achieved the 58th position in the global rankings, with a total of 4 medals, which is 3 silver and 1 bronze in wrestling. Türkiye and Kyrgyzstan are presently tied for 58th place, indicating a competitive race for medals. Tajikistan, which is currently ranked 67th, has earned 3 bronze medals in judo and boxing. Tajikistan and India are both ranked 67th, with the Dominican Republic, Malaysia, and Moldova following closely in 69th place.

At present, the United States occupies the top of the medal table with an impressive total of 94 medals. These include 27 gold, 35 silver, and 32 bronze medals. China is in second place, with 65 medals, including 25 gold, 23 silver, and 17 bronze. Australia is presently third in the medal tally, having earned a total of 41 medals. Of these, they have attained 18 gold medals, 12 silver medals, and 11 bronze medals.

France, the host nation, has accumulated 51 medals, placing them fourth in the medal tally. Among these, they have proudly claimed 13 gold, 17 silver, and 21 bronze medals. With a total of 49 medals, including 12 gold, 17 silver, and 20 bronze, Great Britain has achieved a position in the top five.

In the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics, a group of Kazakhstani athletes are gearing up for their upcoming competition on August 8, which also marks the thirteenth day of the games. Elzhana Tanieva will compete in rhythmic gymnastics. In canoeing, Maria Brovkova, Sergey Emelyanov, and Timur Khaydarov will represent Kazakhstan in their respective events throughout the day. Georgiy Boroda-Dudochkin and Elena Potapenko will participate in the modern pentathlon fencing qualification.

Meirambek Kartbay will compete in 1/8 finals of freestyle wrestling 57kg against Bekzat Almaz Uulu of Kyrgyzstan. Azamat Daulatbekov will face Aaron Brooks of the USA in the men's freestyle wrestling 86 kg 1/8 finals as well. Meanwhile, Amir Maymuratov will take part in the speed climbing semifinals.