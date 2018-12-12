EN
    Olympic swimming pool in Pavlodar opens in run-up to Independence Day

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ertis Olympic, a 50-meter swimming pool, has been opened today in Pavlodar, Kazinform cites pavlodarnews.kz.

    Hundreds of Pavlodar residents witnessed the grand opening of Ertis Olympic, a new place for young athletes to improve their skills and for city folk's leisure time.

    The facility will open its doors for regional, national, and international competitions.

    Governor of Pavlodar region Bulat Bakauov congratulated the citizens.

    "Shortly before Independence Day, we are witnessing the opening of a new sports facility in the regional center. A number of sports facilities are being built at the instruction of the Leader of the Nation. The construction of an ice arena is under completion. Three large-scale projects are planned for the next year. This includes an indoor athletics football arena and an Olympic reserve training center," said Bulat Bakauov.

    Photo credit: Vladimir, Valeriya Bugayev

    Sport Pavlodar region
