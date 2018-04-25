Olympic swimming star Balandin becomes Kazakhstan champion

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - The Republican Swimming Championship brought together 250 athletes from Kazakhstan and Russia in Aktobe, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the regional administration.

Kazakhstani Olympic champion Dmitry Balandin was the first to cross the finish line at the Men's 100m breaststroke event. Coming in second was Aibek Kamzenov of Aktobe. Zhambyl region resident Zhumagali Nurdaulet was third.



The championship will run until April 27. Based on the results of the tournament, the Kazakhstan Olympic Committee will form the national and youth teams which will participate in the Summer Asian Games in Indonesia and Summer Youth Olympic Games in Argentina.



Honorary guest of the championship, four-time Olympic swimming champion, six-time world champion and honorary member of the International Olympic Committee Alexander Popov noted that the championship is the last stage of preparation for the Asian Games.







"You are to participate in the Asian Games this year. Today is like the last stage of preparation, last rehearsal during which you can prepare for the two-year Olympic cycle. That is why you should demonstrate your best results and achieve new heights," he said.



Akim (governor) of the region Berdybek Saparbayev thanked all honorary guests for coming.



"I would like to take this opportunity to thank our honorary guests for accepting our invitation, participating in the work of a seminar and holding master classes. It is a great pleasure that our Olympic champion Dmitry Balandin takes part in the championship for the second time. I wish all participants success and victories both in the championship and Asian Games set to be held this year," Saparbayev said.











