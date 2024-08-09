EN
    19:42, 09 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Olympics 2024 schedule August 10: Kazakh athletes to compete in 4 sports

    Olympics 2024
    Photo credit: Kazinform's collage

    Kazakh athletes will compete in 4 sports on the fifteenth day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    An Olympics 2024 schedule of Kazakhstani athletes for August 10 by Astana time:

    12:30pm - Modern Pentathlon - Women's Individual Semi-finals

    Elena Potapenko

    2:30pm - Wrestling - Men's Freestyle 97kg 1/8 Final

    Alisher Yergali (KAZ) vs Mostafa Elders (EGY)

    7:00pm - Breaking - B-Boys Round Robin - Group D Battle 7

    Amir Zakirov (KAZ) vs Menno van Gorp (NED)

    8:19pm - Cycling Track - Men's Keirin, First Round

    Andrey Chugay

    The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are set to run from July 26 through August 11. The ongoing Games brought together 10,500 athletes from 206 national Olympic committees. Team Kazakhstan is represented by 80 athletes in 25 sports.

    2024 Olympic Games Wrestling Sport Cycling
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
