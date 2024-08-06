Olympics 2024 schedule August 7: Kazakh athletes to compete in 5 sports

Kazakh athletes will compete in five sports on the twelfth day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Kazinform News Agency reports.

An Olympics 2024 schedule of Kazakhstani athletes for August 7 by Astana time:

1:40pm - Canoe Sprint - Men's Kayak Single 1000m Heats – Qualification

Bekarys Ramatulla

2:00pm - Wrestling - Men's Greco-Roman 87kg Round of 16 Final

Nursultan Tursynov (KAZ) vs Mohamed Metwally (EGY)

2:40pm - Canoe Sprint - Men's Canoe Single 1000m Heats – Qualification

Sergey Yemelyanov

3:37pm – Taekwondo – Men’s 58kg – Round of 16 Final

Samirkhon Ababakirov (KAZ) vs. Vito Dell'Aquila (ITL)

3:45pm - Cycling Track - Men's Sprint, Qualifying

Andrey Chugay

1:51am - Boxing - Men's 80kg - Final

Nurbek Oralbay (KAZ) vs Oleksandr Khyzhniak (UKR)

Wrestling - Men's Greco-Roman 77kg Semifinal

Demeu Zhadrayev (KAZ) vs Sanan Suleymanov (AZE)

The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are set to run from July 26 through August 11. The ongoing Games brought together 10,500 athletes from 206 national Olympic committees. Team Kazakhstan is represented by 80 athletes in 25 sports.