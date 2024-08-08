Olympics 2024 schedule August 8: Kazakh athletes to compete in 5 sports

Kazakh athletes will compete in five sports on the 13th day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Kazinform News Agency reports.

An Olympics 2024 schedule of Kazakhstani athletes for August 8 by Astana time:

01:00pm. Rhythmic Gymnastics. Individual All-Around Qualification

Elzhana Taniyeva

01:30pm Women’s Canoe Single 200m Heats

Mariya Brovkova

02:00pm Modern Pentathlon. Men’s Individual

Georgiy Boroda-Dudochkin

02:30pm Men’s Freestyle Wrestling

Meirambek Kartbay (57kg)

Azamat Dauletbekov (86kg)

03:35pm Sport Climbing. Men’s Speed

Amir Maimuratov

05:30pm Modern Pentathlon. Women’s Individual

Yelena Potapenko

The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are set to run from July 26 through August 11. The ongoing Games brought together 10,500 athletes from 206 national Olympic committees. Team Kazakhstan is represented by 80 athletes in 25 sports.