Olympics 2024 schedule August 9: Kazakh athletes to compete in 4 sports

Kazakh athletes will compete in 4 sports on the fourteenth day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Kazinform News Agency reports.

An Olympics 2024 schedule of Kazakhstani athletes for August 9 by Astana time:

12:00pm - Taekwondo - Men -80kg Qualification Contest

Batyrkhan Toleugali (KAZ) vs. Ismael Coulibaly (MLI)

2:30pm - Wrestling - Men's Freestyle 125kg 1/8 Final

Yusup Batirmurzaev (KAZ) vs. Robert Baran (POL)

11:57pm – Athletics - Women's 10,000m Final

Daisy Jepkemei

Modern Pentathlon - Men's Individual Semi-finals

Georgiy Boroda-Dudochkin

The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are set to run from July 26 through August 11. The ongoing Games brought together 10,500 athletes from 206 national Olympic committees. Team Kazakhstan is represented by 80 athletes in 25 sports.