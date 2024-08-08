EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:46, 08 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Olympics 2024 schedule August 9: Kazakh athletes to compete in 4 sports

    Olympics
    Photo: Kazinform

    Kazakh athletes will compete in 4 sports on the fourteenth day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    An Olympics 2024 schedule of Kazakhstani athletes for August 9 by Astana time:

    12:00pm - Taekwondo - Men -80kg Qualification Contest

    Batyrkhan Toleugali (KAZ) vs. Ismael Coulibaly (MLI)

    2:30pm - Wrestling - Men's Freestyle 125kg 1/8 Final

    Yusup Batirmurzaev (KAZ) vs. Robert Baran (POL)

    11:57pm – Athletics - Women's 10,000m Final

    Daisy Jepkemei

    Modern Pentathlon - Men's Individual Semi-finals

    Georgiy Boroda-Dudochkin

    The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are set to run from July 26 through August 11. The ongoing Games brought together 10,500 athletes from 206 national Olympic committees. Team Kazakhstan is represented by 80 athletes in 25 sports.

    Tags:
    2024 Olympic Games Sport
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    x