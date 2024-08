Olympics 2024 schedule July 27: Kazakhstani athletes to vie in 8 sports

On day one of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Kazakhstani athletes are to compete in eight sports, Kazinform News Agency reports.

An Olympics 2024 schedule of Kazakhstani athletes for July 27 by Astana time:

12:00pm Men’s Rowing Qualification

Vladislav Yakovlev

12:00pm 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification

Islam Satpayev, Alexandra Le, Arina Altukhova, Konstantin Malinovskiy

1:00pm Women’s Judo Elimination Rounds

Abiba Abuzhakynova vs. Shira Rishony (Israel) – 48kg

1:00pm Men’s Judo Elimination Rounds

Yeldos Smetov vs. Tornike Tsjakadoea (The Netherlands) – 60kg

1:30pm 10m Air Pistol Men's Qualification

Nikita Chiryukin

1:30pm 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Finals

2:00pm Artistic Gymnastics Men's Qualification

Nariman Kurbanov, Milad Karimi

3:00pm Tennis

Alexander Bublik vs. Taylor Fritz (US)

Yulia Putintseva vs. Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine)

3:30pm 10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification

Irina Yunusmetova

7:00pm Judo Finals

7:32 Cycling Road. Men's Individual Time Trial Finals

Yevgeniy Fedorov

00:30am Table Tennis. Round of 64

Kirill Gerasimenko vs. Nicolas Burgos (Chile)

00:52am Men’s Boxing. Round of 32

Mukhammedsabyr Bazarbaiuly – 63.5kg

Tennis and swimming events (semifinals and finals) will be aired on Jibek Joly TV channel at 3:00pm and 23:30pm, correspondingly.

The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris is set to run from July 26 through August 11. The Games brought together 10,500 athletes from 206 national Olympic committees. Kazakhstan will be represented by 80 athletes in 25 sports.