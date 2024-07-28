Olympics 2024 schedule July 28: Kazakh athletes to compete in 7 sports

Kazakh athletes will compete in seven sports on the second day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Kazinform News Agency reports.

An Olympics 2024 schedule of Kazakhstani athletes for July 28 by Astana time:

11:30am. Badminton. Men’s Singles Qualification

Dmitriy Panarin vs. Kenta Nishimoto (Japan)

12:15pm. Shooting. 10m Air Rifle Women’s Qualification

Alexandra Le, Arina Altukhova

1:00pm Men’s Judo Elimination Rounds

Gusman Kyrgyzbayev vs. David Garcia Torne (Spain) – 66kg

1:00pm Fencing. Men's Épée Individual

Vadim Sharlaimov vs. Harry Saner (RSA)

2:15pm 10m Air Pistol Men's Qualification

Konstantin Malinovskiy, Islam Satpayev

2:48pm Boxing. Men’s Round of 16

Aibek Oralbay vs.Olaitan Adam Olaore (Nigeria)

3:00pm Tennis

3:50pm 10m Fencing. Men's Épée Individual

Ruslan Kurbanov vs. Houssam Elkord (Marocco)

4:40pm. Fencing. Men's Épée Individual

Elmir Alimzhanov vs. Luidgi Midelton (France)

6:46pm Boxing. Men’s 71kg. Round of 32

Aslanbek Shymbergenov vs. Zeyad Eashash (Jordan)

7:50pm Boxing. Women’s 50kg. Round of 32

Nazym Kyzaibay vs. Giordana Sorrentino (Italy)

Jibek Joly TV channel will broadcast live fencing events at 12:30pm and 10:00pm, and artistic gymnastics final at 05:10pm.

The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris is set to run from July 26 through August 11. The Games brought together 10,500 athletes from 206 national Olympic committees. Kazakhstan isrepresented by 80 athletes in 25 sports.