Olympics: 2nd-chance domestic lottery for 2020 Games tickets closes

TOKYO. KAZINFORM The second-chance domestic lottery for 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games tickets closed at noon on Monday for some 4.16 million residents of Japan who came up empty-handed in the initial draw.

Results will be announced on Sept. 11 for the winners of over 680,000 tickets for 20 of the 33 sports to be staged during the July 24-Aug. 9 Summer Games, including competitions in soccer, baseball, basketball and field hockey, Kyodo News reports.

The local organizing committee accepted applications on the official ticketing website from Aug. 8 until 11:59 a.m. on Monday. Those eligible for the supplementary lottery were limited to applying for one session each -- for up to six tickets for qualifiers and four for medal events.

Organizers decided to hold the second-chance lottery as a «relief measure» in order to accommodate the large number of applicants turned away during the first phase in May. Only about 960,000 of the 5.12 million applicants secured at least one ticket.

The second-phase lottery, open to all Japanese residents, will be held in the autumn. The organizers will also set up booths in Tokyo next spring to offer unsold tickets.

Applications for Paralympic tickets will begin being accepted on Thursday, the start of the first phase of the Paralympic lottery. The second phase is set for the winter.