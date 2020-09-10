Olympics: IOC set to hold «important» talks on coronavirus measures

TOKYO. KAZINFORM The International Olympic Committee is set to hold «important discussions» on coronavirus countermeasures in the coming weeks, but it is still too early to say what steps will be taken at the postponed Tokyo Games, IOC President Thomas Bach said Wednesday.

In a teleconference following an online meeting of the IOC executive board, Bach said the Tokyo Olympics organizers had to «prepare for different scenarios» without knowing the exact situation surrounding the games next summer, Kyodo reports.





«We will continue to follow the principle that has driven all our decisions so far, which is to organize the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in a safe environment for all people involved next summer,» Bach said.

«In the next coming weeks, you will see important and intensive discussions taking place with regard to the different scenarios regarding the COVID-19 countermeasures.»

John Coates, chairman of the IOC's coordination commission for the Tokyo Olympics, gave a report on the progress of the games during the online board meeting.

Coates earlier this week told AFP the games would open as planned on July 23 next year «with or without» the coronavirus.

His comments were echoed by Japan's Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto, who said the games should be held next year «at any cost» in consideration of the preparations being made by athletes and organizers.

But Bach said Coates' comments should be seen «in context,» and that the chairman was fully committed to «ensure safety for all participants» in line with the IOC's position.

The board also discussed virus countermeasures for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, with safety plans under way for Tokyo also applying to the games in China, according to Bach.