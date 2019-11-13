Olympics: Organizers launch 2nd ticket lottery in Japan

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The second phase of next summer's Tokyo Olympics ticket lottery began for residents of Japan on Wednesday, with over one million tickets available for nearly all the Olympic events including the opening and closing ceremonies, Kyodo reports.

Tickets for boxing, previously omitted due to issues surrounding the International Boxing Association, were put on sale for the first time, while those for marathons are excluded as organizers mull not setting up spectator seating following the decision to move the races to Sapporo in Hokkaido.

Concerns over the heat in Japan's capital also see tickets for triathlon, marathon swimming and the cross country segment of the equestrian eventing competition not being sold this time as organizers look to move up their starting times.

Applications can be made on the official ticketing website until 11:59 a.m. on Nov. 26 and the results of the lottery will be announced on Dec. 18. Winners will have until Jan. 10 to complete their transaction.

Around 3.22 million tickets were sold during the first phase of the lottery in May that saw heavy traffic disrupt the official ticketing website. An additional 350,000 were sold in August during the window offered to those unsuccessful in the initial draw.

The organizers have cut the number of tickets one applicant can win to 18 from the 30 allowed in the first phase in hopes that more people can purchase the tickets.

From next spring, tickets will be sold on a first-come-first-served basis on the official ticketing website as well as over the counter in ticketing stores to be set up in Tokyo.

The final ticket sale is expected to surpass 9 million including those offered overseas where tickets can be purchased from designated resellers and distributors.