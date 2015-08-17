Olympics: Tokyo 2020 organizers slam Belgian logo designer

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee on Monday took exception to the claims and actions of a designer who has sued the International Olympic Committee over copyright infringement.

The organizing committee took several shots at Olivier Debie, who has demanded the body cease using its logo, which resembles one he designed for the Theatre de Liege in Belgium. Debie has since filed suit against the IOC, claiming plagiarism. The Tokyo 2020 logo was created by Japanese designer Kenjiro Sano. "We supplied them (the designer's side) with a detailed written explanation, but that the plaintiff chose to file a suit instead of listening," said one comment in a Japanese language statement released by 2020 organizers. The theater logo is not registered as a trademark, but Debie claimed the Olympic logo resembles one he designed for the theater, asserting its copyright infringement. International Olympics Committee Coordination Commission Chair John Coates had declared that the IOC and the Tokyo committee checked all registered trademarks before unveiling the logo. The Tokyo committee reiterated in the statement that the Olympic logo does not infringe on the designer's right at all. "Disseminating their own assertions repeatedly and then filing suit is unacceptable behavior for a public body," the statement said. On Friday, Sano's design office admitted his team had stolen design ideas for tote bags used in a domestic beverage promotion campaign. Source: Kyodo