Olympics: Tokyo Games cost totals 1.42 tril. yen, twice bid figure

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The cost of hosting last year's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics is set to total 1.42 trillion yen ($10.5 billion), the games organizing committee said Tuesday, nearly doubling the 734 billion yen quoted in the bid file from 2013, Kyodo reports.

The final budget report for the Tokyo Games, postponed for a year from the summer of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was presented at the organizers' board meeting along with the games' 800-page official report submitted to the International Olympic Committee.

While the postponement and coronavirus countermeasures caused additional costs, streamlining efforts kept the total within the 1.5 trillion yen quoted by the organizing committee in its 2016 preliminary planning.

The cost was 29 billion yen lower than the amount forecast in December, according to the organizers.

The organizers are to pay 640 billion yen, the metropolitan government 597 billion yen and the central government 187 billion yen.