Olympics: Tokyo Games organizers reveal boxing schedule

TOKYO. KAZINFORM The organizing committee of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday revealed the competition schedule for boxing, which recently gained approval to be included at the games after the sport's governing body was stripped of its role.

Boxing will be held between July 25 and Aug. 9, 2020, at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan. The Olympics will feature five weight categories for women and eight for men, Kyodo News reports.

With the confirmation of the boxing schedule, the organizers have finalized all competition dates for next year's Summer Games, which take place from July 24 to Aug. 9.

The International Olympic Committee last month resolved to keep the sport on the program after deciding to strip the International Boxing Association of its right to oversee the sport in Tokyo due to unresolved governance issues.

IOC member and International Gymnastics Federation chief Morinari Watanabe has been appointed to head a special task force to organize the boxing qualifiers and the Tokyo competition.