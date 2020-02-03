Olympics: Village Mayor Kawabuchi concerned about coronavirus threat

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Saburo Kawabuchi, a heavyweight in the world of Japanese sports administration, said Monday his principle concern as mayor of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic athletes village is the threat posed by the new coronavirus, Kyodo reports.

«My No. 1 worry is the new coronavirus,» the 83-year-old Kawabuchi told a press conference at which he and the Olympic Village deputy mayor and associate mayors were introduced.

«Under the working assumption of a worst-case scenario, we will do our utmost to ensure a safe and secure athletes village.»

A leading figure in the establishment of Japan's professional soccer league, who recently reorganized the nation's basketball league, Kawabuchi called this responsibility «the greatest role of his life.»

The Tokyo organizing committee has announced, «There will absolutely no cancellation (of the games)» due to the outbreak and «We will take every possible measure,» but no concrete measures have been finalized.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization declared the virus outbreak, which has hit China the hardest, an international emergency.