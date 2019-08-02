EN
    13:13, 02 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Olympics: Weather watchers record 30 C temps at marathon start

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM The temperature near the new National Stadium located in central Tokyo, where the Olympic marathon will start and finish, hit 30 C (86 F) at 6 a.m. on Friday, Japan-based weather service provider Weathernews said.

    With exactly one year to go until the 2020 Olympic women's marathon, which starts at 6 a.m., the Weathernews team measured the temperature along the route, stopping their vehicle every 5 kilometers to take readings, Kyodo News reports.

    In addition to the sweltering heat, they also measured humidity levels of more than 70 percent as of 6 a.m.

    «There were some thin clouds. Once you're exposed to direct sunlight the temperature will feel different,» said Kazuo Asada, who runs the sports meteorology team at Weathernews and is also a member of the science committee at the Japan Association of Athletics Federations.

    The statistical data they collected will be used to plan measures to safeguard runners against heat-related illnesses.

    The women's marathon at the Tokyo Olympics will start at 6 a.m. on Aug. 2, and the men's marathon at the same time on Aug. 9.

    Originally, the start time was set for 7:30, which was then revised to 7 a.m. before it was moved again to counter the possible health risks to athletes, spectators and workers.


