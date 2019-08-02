Olympics: Weather watchers record 30 C temps at marathon start
With exactly one year to go until the 2020 Olympic women's marathon, which starts at 6 a.m., the Weathernews team measured the temperature along the route, stopping their vehicle every 5 kilometers to take readings, Kyodo News reports.
In addition to the sweltering heat, they also measured humidity levels of more than 70 percent as of 6 a.m.
«There were some thin clouds. Once you're exposed to direct sunlight the temperature will feel different,» said Kazuo Asada, who runs the sports meteorology team at Weathernews and is also a member of the science committee at the Japan Association of Athletics Federations.
The statistical data they collected will be used to plan measures to safeguard runners against heat-related illnesses.
The women's marathon at the Tokyo Olympics will start at 6 a.m. on Aug. 2, and the men's marathon at the same time on Aug. 9.
Originally, the start time was set for 7:30, which was then revised to 7 a.m. before it was moved again to counter the possible health risks to athletes, spectators and workers.
