    11:47, 02 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Olzhas Abishev Vice Minister of Health detained

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Vice Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Abishev has been detained, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Committee for Financial Monitoring under the Ministry of Finance confirms the fact of the Vice Minister of Health Olzhas Abishev detention.

    He is suspected of embezzling budget funds.

    Investigative actions are currently being carried out.

    It bears to remind that Olzhas Abishev was appointed Vice Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2018.

    Incidents Law and justice
