    09:27, 06 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Olzhas Anafin appointed Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population

    Photo credit: primeminister.kz

    The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan has appointed Olzhas Anafin as Vice-Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

    Mr. Anafin was born in 1986 and graduated from the North Kazakhstan State University and the National Engineering Academy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. 
    He commenced his professional career in 2007 as a specialist at the State Center for the payment of pensions.
    In 2015-2016 he worked as the Head of Department at the State Center for Pension Payments.
    Between 2016-2020 he was the Head of Department and Managing Director of the Center for Human Resources Development at the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Kazakhstan.
    From 2020 to the present, he has served as Vice President of the Center for Human Resources Development at the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Kazakhstan.

