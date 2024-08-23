Olzhas Bektenov hands over awards to Ulytau region’s miners on behalf of President

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, who is in Ulytau region for a working trip, visited Zhylandy mine. He congratulated the workers on the upcoming professional holiday and handed over awards to them on behalf of the President, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Chairman of the Directors Board of LLP Kazakhmys Nurakhmet Nuriyev reported to Olzhas Bektenov on the company’s current activity, investment programs, development plans, social projects and domestic value development works.

According to him, in the past 6 years, the Corporation bought goods, works and services (GWS) from the local producers to the amount of 92.7 billion tenge. The share of GWS acquired from the regional producers made 35.5%. The Corporation signed offtake contracts with the local enterprises to the amount of 27.8 billion tenge. In 2024, the total share of Kazakhmys’ domestic value comprised 71.7%.

Ulytau region shows 7% industrial growth and ranks now 4th in the country.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

The Prime Minister set a task not to slow down these paces and pointed out the existing potential for further growth.

"In his Address to the people of Kazakhstan, the Head of State noted the importance of developing the country's mining and metallurgical complex. Among the priority tasks is the stimulation of private enterprises to invest in geological exploration. We need to increase the reserves of raw materials for our processing industries. Our task is to raise competitiveness of production through the introduction of new technologies, local content increase and export development," he said.

On the threshold of the Miner’s Day marked every year on the last Sunday of August, the Prime Minister congratulated the miners on their professional holiday and hander over awards to them on behalf of the President of Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

