Olzhas Suleimenov appointed head of People’s Congress of Kazakhstan Party

ALMATY. KAZINFORM «The People’s Congress of Kazakhstan» Party held its first founding congress in Almaty. Well-known poet, writer and public figure Olzhas Suleimenov was appointed as the party chairman, Kazinform reports.

The congress brought together delegates from all over Kazakhstan, members of the initiative group, public associations and organizations.

The party was initially founded in 1992, and was disbanded in 1995. In May 2022 poet and public figure Olzhas Suleimenov decided to reconstitute «The People’s Congress of Kazakhstan» Party.

As earlier reported, on February 2 the new party submitted its registration files to the Justice Ministry.

The Majilis and maslikhat elections will be held in Kazakhstan on March 19. All the seven registered political parties are eligible to take part in the elections ahead.