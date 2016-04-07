Olzhas Suleimenov becomes Doctor Honoris Causa of Atatürk University

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - One of the most prominent Kazakhstani poets and public figure Olzhas Suleimenov has been given the title of Doctor Honoris Causa of Atatürk University in Erzurum, Turkey.

"This honor was bestowed upon him for his merits in the development of intercultural dialogue, strengthening of friendship between peoples and successful research in the sphere of Turkic languages," the Kazakh embassy in Turkey said in a statement.



The awarding ceremony was held on the threshold of Suleimenov's 80th anniversary. Attending the ceremony were Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkey H.E. Zhanseit Tuimebayev, TURKSOY Secretary General Dusen Kaseinov, governor of Erzurum Ahmet Altiparmak, cultural and public figures of Turkey, mass media and many others.



At the ceremony Olzhas Suleimenov expressed his gratitude to the Turkish people and called on to preserve unity and cooperation between the Turkic-speaking nations.



It is worth mentioning that over 25,000 students study at 23 faculties of Atatürk University, one of the largest universities in Turkey.