Olzhas Suleimenov gets a star on Almaty Walk of Stars

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Eminent Kazakhstani poet, writer and public figure Olzhas Suleimenov got his own star on the Almaty Walk of Stars.

The star made of marble, copper and latten appeared on the territory of the Mega Park shopping mall.



At the unveiling ceremony Olzhas Suleimenov said he ‘is happy because of the event'.



Writer and scientist Murat Auezov came to congratulate and support Suleimenov at the ceremony.



"We've known each other for ages. I'm very happy for him. He is an extraordinary man. This alley will keep the memory of him for a long time. Olzhas Omarovich is a true star," Auezov told Kazinform correspondent.



Recall that two-time Olympic champion and four-time world champion Ilya Ilyin was the first to get a star on the Almaty Walk of Stars. Head of DOM charity foundation Aruzhan Sain also received a star with her name on it later. Afterwards, Olympic champion Aleksandr Vinokurov and renowned Kazakhstan actor and director Asanali Ashimov got their stars as well.















